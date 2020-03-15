Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

Popular Fuji singer, Alhaji Abass Akande popularly known as Obesere, has been trending on social media lately with his hit track ‘Egungun Be Careful’ being the focal point of discussion. In this interview with Juliet Ebirim, he shares more insights on the trend, his music career, among other issues. Read on…

You’ve been the buzz of social media these past weeks for a song you released nineteen years ago. What brought about the sudden trend?

There is nothing without God’s knowledge. I will say thanks to the Almighty for making it happen because I heard it has never happened before. I remember that even when I dropped the album years back, it was well accepted as well. This is beyond my imagination. One thing I know is that the kind of music I do never fades.

In whatever you’re doing don’t limit it to just today but always think about tomorrow. I may be singing with slangs, but all the slangs I use have meanings and that is why Egungun Be Careful is still relevant today.

What is the song about?

Egungun Be Careful is just like a warning. You may be going out with a lady who doesn’t suit you but you don’t know and people will be telling you that you better be careful with the lady. I sang the song then for fun, but I’m surprised that it is trending again all of a sudden.

Some people think you actually paid social media influencers to gain this trend

The fact is that before you can do such, it means you must have spent millions. I think it’s God’s work because calls came in from outside Nigeria as well and that was why I said it from the beginning that everywhere you go na God.

So you’ve been receiving calls from outside the country too?

Everywhere, not only from Nigeria.

Egungun Be Careful was widely accepted when you released it years ago. How would you compare its success then and now that it has resurfaced?

When the album was released by Mr. Gbenga Adewusi of Bayowa Films and Records International, I collected my money and I am still collecting my royalties from it. Now that it is trending again in a bigger way, I am still making my money from it, so, it is a plus for me. I thank my stars and I appreciate all the fans who gave me the opportunity for more recognition.

You’re currently working on the remix of the song with Zlatan. When will it be released?

Very soon, but by next week we will know the date we’re shooting the video.

Some people are of the opinion that you went to renew your voodoo?

Everywhere you go na God. Even if you visit Babalawo or Alfa or Woli, if God doesn’t stamp it, believe me, nothing will happen.

People have likened Naira Marley to your brand saying he is the new Obesere, what do you think?

I think it’s a plus for my brand as well. Some people have criticised my brand before but now I have a lot of followers both in the Fuji and Hip Hop world, so I thank my stars and that is why I also appreciate Naira Marley. He was supposed to be on the Egungun Be Careful remix with Zlatan and I, but he was on his way to Dubai on the day we were recording.

What other collaborations should we be expecting?

Aside from Egungun Be Careful we can still do something else. I wouldn’t want too many remixes of the song. After this one with Zlatan, maybe we can do two more then close the chapter and move on to something else.

I am the paramount king of music. Egungun Be Careful is a song that “re-blow” me. I appreciate the Hip Hop people. In the olden days if you want to listen to Hip Hop you have to listen to the appropriate ones. Either you listen to Michael Jackson, Bobby Brown or Usher because we didn’t have many of our people doing that genre then, but it is a different ball game right now.

You can see that I and some of my other Fuji colleagues have also mingled with the Hip Hop acts. The kind of song that we sing is traditional music and there is no way it can fade. Hip Hop is just like a borrowed culture, but we thank God that it is now in the hands of Nigerians, even American artistes are trying to feature Nigerian artistes.

How many copies of Egungun Be Careful did you sell when it was initially released years back?

More than a million copies and I’m still making money from it.

How will you compare the success of the song then and now?

I have made more connections and more money this past one week, trust me.

What is your assessment of Fuji music and do you think there is a future for the genre?

There is a future for Fuji music. Like Alhaji Sikiru Ayinde Barrister who died years back, his songs are still selling. When you want to listen to sensible music you have to listen to Fuji, so it can never die.

Would you say you’re fulfilled having achieved so much fame?

No one can say they are fulfilled. All I can say is, thanks to God Almighty for blessing me and making me comfortable. Dangote and Adenuga are still working, they can’t say they are fulfilled.

To what point do you intend to continue doing music?

Nobody should stop me. I’ll continue to do that which I know how to do best. When it’s time, God will stop me by Himself.

What’s your relationship with other Fuji artistes and do we hope to see you doing collaborations with some of them?

I love all the Fuji artistes, but the truth is, you only know yourself, you don’t know other people’s minds and intentions. All I know is that my heart is pure towards others. I want to use this medium to plead with all Fuji artistes to embrace love.

I’m not saying there aren’t clashes among hip-hop artistes too, but it’s not a do or die affair. It doesn’t affect their relationships, that’s why we see a lot of them doing collaborations.

