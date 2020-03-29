No regrets selling aphrodisiacs — Elohor Ovite

Kindly Share This Story:

Abuja-based trending sex therapist and Chief Executive Officer of E and E Skincare, Elohor Ovite has been into many other businesses before veering into selling aphrodisiac.

Her reason was that she discovered another goldmine far better and more fun than other businesses she has done in the past.

In a recent interview with Potpourri the beautiful businesswoman explained why she ventured into a territory many would consider unladylike, saying she has no regrets whatsoever.

“I have no regrets at all. From my other businesses, I had developed a list of female contacts who tell me their problems. After a while I became close with a lot of them, women, from there I hear their complaints.

From time to time, they tell me their issues as a friend, most of which are centered on general problems that could be sorted out easily, most of these women are in pains and couldn’t talk to anyone with the fear of being judged. With this drive I was able to go into research and found solution to most of the issues.

The result was Kayanmata herb. From several conversations I realised many women have sexual issues, to me, it was a goldmine to be tapped. Pronto, I shifted my attention from makeups and cosmetics to aphrodisiac. And it was the best decision of my life,” she said.

When asked if the aphrodisiac business has been lucrative, she replied with a gleam on her face.

“I must say, it is quite lucrative and fun because I get to help people everyday,” she said.

She’s the CEO and Founder of E and E Skincare, located in Abuja, Nigeria. She’s happily married with children. She founded the company December 19, 2016.

