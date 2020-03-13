No plan to dethrone monarchs in Ekiti — Fayemi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, yesterday, dismissed reports that the state government intends to dethrone some traditional rulers in the state.

A letter, purportedly written by the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Chieftaincy Affairs and dated 11/03/2020, had directed the 16 Pelupelu Obas to explain their absence in government activities and meeting of the Council of traditional rulers in the state

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, the governor said the reports, which are products of the bloggers’ hastiness, grossly misrepresent the development.

The statement reads: “The Bureau briefed the Governor, on the prolonged absence of some members of the State’s Traditional Council meetings as well as traditional council meetings at the local government level. Mr Governor directed that the Bureau should write the affected traditional rulers to find out reasons for their absence.

“The Honourable Attorney General wrote to the Bureau on Mr Governor’s directives. Consequently, the Bureau (through a senior official) wrote to the affected traditional rulers seeking reasons for their prolonged absence at council meetings. The formal nature of the letter is what is being misconstrued to be a query.

“Contrary to insinuations, this is merely an administrative matter which is neither contentious nor confrontational. It is not a ploy or plans to remove any Oba from the office. As public officers, our traditional rulers act as the direct link between government and their domains; they have expected duties and functions, and as an administrative head, Mr Governor should be aware of reasons why such duties are not being carried out.

“It is on record that some of the Obas had earlier written Mr Governor to give legitimate reasons for their absence which have been accepted. The letter in focus was written to only about 11 Obas whose absence could not be explained and not to the 16 Pelupelu as erroneously reported.

“In Ekiti State, our traditional rulers are well respected and revered as custodians of our culture and traditions. The Fayemi administration is committed to the welfare and protection of the cultural heritage of our people which the Kabiyesis hold in trust.

“Any rumour claiming that Governor Fayemi is planning to dethrone any Oba in Ekiti State is a deliberate and malicious misrepresentation of the true situation. It is an attempt from opposition to create chaos and confusion between the Ekiti State Government and the good and law-abiding people of Ekiti State

“The Governor holds all our traditional rulers in high esteem and reverence as expected of an Omoluabi. No arm of government discussed nor considered dethroning any Kabiyesi at any time because there is no basis for such.

“Anyone spreading such malicious and unfounded rumours is an enemy of the good people of Ekiti State and they are hereby advised to desist from creating unnecessary tension in the polity.”

