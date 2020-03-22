NO COMMENT: Ighalo keeps sealed lips on Man United contract

Kindly Share This Story:

Odion Ighalo is not saying a word on his contract situation, which has been cut short by the rampaging coronavirus outbreak.

Ighalo stunned the critics of his move to United on the January window deadline day with scintillating performances scoring four goals in his first three games. United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lavished praise upon the forward in recent weeks and even hinted that his services could be retained beyond the summer.

“Talking about other things now will not only be selfish but terribly insensitive. I don’t even think about it,” Ighalo said.

“The challenge before us now is not a football one, but a global one.

“You can’t put football before health challenges. What matters right now is to keep safe and pray for those battling with the virus to recover fully.

“This is another reminder for us to share love in this world. Continue to show kindness to one another because a problem facing one is a problem to all.”

Ighalo is currently self-isolating at his home in Manchester while his family remain in London, with United canceling all first-team training sessions indefinitely.

“We are all working individually away from the training ground and staying fit at home,” the Red-Devils frontman added.

“Of course I miss football, like other players and fans. But lives matter. “Staying safe and alive is our biggest game in the world now – and we all have a role to play in it.

“Coronavirus is affecting all countries, across all continents. My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by this pandemic and to the families who have lost loved ones.

“But I know we will beat coronavirus and I urge people to remain positive.”

