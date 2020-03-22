No cases of Coronavirus in BUK — Management

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

The management of the Bayero University Kano has dismissed rumors doing the round that cases of Corona Virus have been identified in the university saying it is fake news.

This is contained in a statement from the university management on Sunday signed by Lamara Garba the Secretary, Information & Publication of the university on behalf of the Registrar.

The statement reads in full: “The attention of the Management of Bayero University, Kano has been drawn to a fake news item making the rounds about the reported case of Corona Virus in the University.

“We wish to state unequivocally clear that, there has never been a case of Coronavirus in the University whatsoever. For the avoidance of doubt, the University was shut down since Friday, 20th March 2020 in line with the directives by the Federal Ministry of Education and all students have already vacated the hostel of residence.

“We, therefore, appeal to members of the general public to kindly disregard the purported news in respect of the emergence of Corona Virus in Bayero University and should consider such information as fake, unfounded and maliciously concocted.

“We are particularly disturbed that some heartless individuals will fabricate fake news using a screen short of a reputable news organization knowing that it will cause panic not only within the University but within the Kano environment and beyond.

“The Management had taken all necessary measures to protect all members of the University community (staff and students) from the dreaded COVID19; Bayero University is safe and free from the virus.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: