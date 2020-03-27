NMA, PSN partner to promote harmony in health sector

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

Worried by the consequences of inter-professional rivalry in the health sector, the Nigeria Medical Association, NMA has teamed up with the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, PSN to proffer a lasting solution.

Speaking in Lagos during the adoption of the committee report on sector harmony, NMA President, Dr. Francis Faduyile said the era of disharmony in the health sector had come to an end as both associations agreed to work together and resolve issues amicably.

“The two associations have painstakingly gone through things that cause division among us and both agree that we must work together.”

He pointed out that there are people within the association who feel the best thing for us is to continue fighting. “It took us a lot of time to make them realise that the ultimate loser is we health workers because we are equally patient.

“Today, with this report and implementation plan, I am very positive that we will record more progress in the sector and Nigerian patients will be better for it.”

Fajuyile, however, hinted that they are also working closely with the Nigerian Nurses and Midwifery Council to promote the sector harmony, “I am hopeful that, with this success, health system and the Nigerian public will be the greatest beneficiaries.”

On his part, PSN President, Pharm. Sam Ohuabunwa said the Society believes in sector harmony: “There is no other way to run a profession if we cannot build peace so that each person can be as productive as he can be.

“I am optimistic that if this sector harmony initiative has not started before I assumed office, I would definitely initiate it. At the beginning of healthcare delivery in Nigeria, there was nothing like an inter-professional rivalry.

“It is something that developed along the way and I am happy that God brought leaders that are thoughtful and have seen the need to promote harmony.

“We need to promote interprofessional harmony so that we can grow up with the mentality that everybody is important, for us to achieve that better outcome for the patient. When we work together, the output will be better and the country will be better for it.”

vanguard

