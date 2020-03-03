Breaking News
Translate

NIWA concludes plan to build jetty in Anambra community

On 1:55 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

burglar dies in Imo after jumping from 2 storey buildingBy Chimaobi Nwaiwu

National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, said it has concluded plans to build a new jetty in Odoekpe, Ogbaru Local Government Area, Anambra State, to facilitate water transportation.

It said when completed, the jetty will give direct and indirect employment to thousands of indigenes and non indigenes of Ogbaru council area.

Managing Director and Chief Executive of NIWA, Dr. George Moghalu, who disclosed this in Onitsha said the Federal Government is committed to assisting genuine investors to access Cabotage Vessels Financing Fund to boost investment in ship-building and repairs and will equally generate more employment to Nigerians.

READ ALSO: Royal Rumble: Agbowu sues Oluwo, demands N100 million damages

Speaking  with Vanguard,  shortly after the 2nd Sensitisation and Awareness Seminar for Maritime Stakeholders within South East geopolitical zone organised by NIWA, at All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha, Anambra State, Dr Moghalu also disclosed that Onitsha River Port would in no distant time become functional as Federal Government has secured  preferred and reserved bidders for the concession of the Onitsha River Port.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!