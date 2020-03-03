NIWA concludes plan to build jetty in Anambra community

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, said it has concluded plans to build a new jetty in Odoekpe, Ogbaru Local Government Area, Anambra State, to facilitate water transportation.

It said when completed, the jetty will give direct and indirect employment to thousands of indigenes and non indigenes of Ogbaru council area.

Managing Director and Chief Executive of NIWA, Dr. George Moghalu, who disclosed this in Onitsha said the Federal Government is committed to assisting genuine investors to access Cabotage Vessels Financing Fund to boost investment in ship-building and repairs and will equally generate more employment to Nigerians.

Speaking with Vanguard, shortly after the 2nd Sensitisation and Awareness Seminar for Maritime Stakeholders within South East geopolitical zone organised by NIWA, at All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha, Anambra State, Dr Moghalu also disclosed that Onitsha River Port would in no distant time become functional as Federal Government has secured preferred and reserved bidders for the concession of the Onitsha River Port.

