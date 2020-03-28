Nigeria’s health system inadequate for large scale COVID-19 – Tinubu

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, said on Saturday Nigeria’s health care system cannot withstand a coronavirus pandemic on the scale of America and Europe.

The ex-Lagos State governor in a statement he personally signed to mark his 68th birthday, urged the Federal Government and the citizens to do everything to curb the spread of the disease that had infected 89 persons in the country.

He said: “The public health care systems of developed nations have been overwhelmed by this virus. They are running out of equipment and healthy doctors.

“Our public health care system is much smaller and less equipped than those in Europe and North America. We cannot afford to put undue pressure on our system because it cannot bear the great weight of a pandemic.

“Thus, it is incumbent on us to thoroughly implement and obey social safety and distancing techniques so that we halt the spread of the disease and keep hospitalization to the barest possible minimum.”

