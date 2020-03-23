Vanguard Logo

Nigeria’s first casualty of COVID-19 identified as ex-PPMC chief

Joseph Erunke – Abuja

The country’s first major casualty of the Coronavirus pandemic has been identified as Suleiman Achimugu, the former Managing Director of Pipeline and Product Marketing Company (PPMC).

Achimugu died early Monday morning at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada.

The deceased, who had returned to Nigeria from the United Kingdom just two weeks ago, according to findings, developed the COVID-19 symptoms last Tuesday.

It was gathered that the deceased family contacted the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) which collected his blood sample for screening.

The Centre, according to family source took the blood sample but did not take the deceased along or got back to the family with the test result.

“When situation degenerated following profuse cough, the family reached out to the Centre again to know the state of the blood specimen taken earlier. It was at this point that the NCDC released the result, confirming that it turned out positive.

“As of yesterday (Sunday) afternoon, he was coughing profusely. So they called the NCDC to inquire about his results. It turned out positive. They picked him up and rushed him to Gwagwalada.

“He died at 2:00 a.m. this morning. His family members are currently under quarantine in their house. The NCDC will handle the burial.”

 

