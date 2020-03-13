Breaking News
Nigerians most educated people in diaspora — Omokri

Reno Omokri
The number one best-selling author and former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri has said that Nigerians are the most educated people in the Diaspora.

Pastor Omokri who, in a recent video said that he is ever proud to be a Nigerian, also said that Nigeria is the only black nation that has produced a Nobel laureate, a Pulitzer prize winner, a Grammy winner and a Miss World winner.

He said 77% black doctors in America are Nigerians.

Pastor Omokri recently released his new book, Start Solving Problems, which teaches practical steps, derived from Scripture, on how to solve life challenges, and live the John 10:10 life. He distilled his life travelling pieces of experience into the book and uses the principles he has taught his mentees to train his readers on how to overcome the enemy of average and obscurity, which gives them a pathway to be outstanding in life.

VANGUARD

