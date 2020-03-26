Nigerian Young Scientist: Oyetola appreciates Buhari, as Osun student emerges best

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar

OSUN State Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, has appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for awarding Master Akintade Abdullahi, a student of Osogbo Grammar School, a full scholarship up to PhD level for emerging the overall best Young Nigerian Scientist of the Year.

Abdullahi achieved the feat by coming first in the National Examination of the 774 Young Nigerian Scientists Presidential Award, organised by the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology.

A statement issued by the Governor’s Media Aide, Ismail Omipidan, Governor Oyetola, who personally congratulated the winner and his parents, expressed his appreciation to President Buhari while fielding questions from journalists shortly after the presentation of the Presidential Awards to the young Abdullahi and two others at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

The Governor was the Guest of Honour at the event.

“The emergence of Master Akintade Abdullahi Akanbi, from a humble background and a product of our public school system, Osogbo Grammar School, as the Best Young Nigerian Scientist of the Year is a testament to the quality of the public school system of the State of Osun.

“I am proud to say that there are many Akintades in our public schools waiting to emerge. We shall continue to expose them to opportunities and offer them same so that our aim of using education as the driver of sustainable development would be attained,” Oyetola added.

He also urged corporate organisations to complement the Federal Government’s efforts by instituting competitions and facilitating projects that would produce scientists for massive technological development.

Kindly Share This Story: