Nigerian military kills 26 bandits in Katsina, Zamfara

The Defence Headquarters says the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have recently killed about 26 bandits in different locations in Zamfara and Katsina States.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, Brig.-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Onyeuko said that the troops, acting on credible intelligence, killed two bandits in Bindim and Koli towns of Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara.

He added that the successful operation led to the recovery of 17 rounds of 7.62 mm of AK 47 and a motorcycle.

Onyeuko also disclosed that the same troops while on patrol at Gando, rescued seven males and two females kidnapped by bandits.

According to him, the victims have been handed over to their families while about 42 cows and 38 sheep were recovered.

He said that troops were currently dominating the area with patrols which, according to him, has helped to build confidence of locals.

Onyeoku further disclosed that the troops had on March 19 responded to a distress call on the movement of bandits with rustled cattle within Gurbin Magarya, Kwari and Garin Gado villages of Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

According to him, 24 of the bandits were killed in the encounter while 47 rifles, two locally made pistols and three dane guns were recovered.

“The public is hereby encouraged to provide credible information to the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“The Nigerian military and other security agencies remain resolute to the conduct of operation towards security of lives and properties in line with the vision of the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin,” he said.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

