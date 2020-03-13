Kindly Share This Story:

Just when we thought things couldn’t possibly get more glamorous at this year’s edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), MultiChoice, the organisers of the prestigious awards event have just announced that they are tapping two of the best dressed stars on the African continent, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Toke Makinwa, as red carpet hosts.

The media personalities whose individual styles are just as celebrated as their talents will be live on the AMVCA red carpet on Saturday, March 14, 2020, interviewing a host of other glamorous stars and guests at the event, and from what we know about them, it would be hard to outdo them when it comes to fashion.

Their announcement as hosts is even more symbolic because for the first time since it launched seven years ago, AMVCA is introducing a new category this year – the best dressed category, which will reward the most stylish male and female on the red carpet for their efforts. This new category is a very welcome development considering that there is no other event in the country and continent at large that sees attendees go all out with their looks like they do for the AMVCAs.

Toke, who has been topping best dressed lists since she burst into the limelight years ago, is no stranger to red carpets, and neither is Big Brother Naija host, Ebuka, whose outfits have broken the internet one too many times. While we are eagerly anticipating their slayage on the red carpet at this year’s AMVCAs, we are even more excited to see how all the other stars and guests plan on upstaging the stylish pair.

The 7th edition of the AMVCAs will be broadcast on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv from 4pm Nigerian time. Keep up with all the juicy details on the AMVCAs on social media using the hashtag #AMVCA7. For more information on the AMVCAs and other Africa Magic programming, please visit www.africamagic.tv.

