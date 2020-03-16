Nigerian building institute confers fellowship on Fashola

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB), National Council has conferred honourary fellowship on Mr. Babatunde Fashola, the Minister of Works and Housing.

Fashola was conferred with the fellowship on Monday when Mr. Kunle Awobodu, the National President of the institute and his team paid the minister a courtesy visit in Abuja.

Awobodu said the conferment came as a result of the exemplary leadership of the minister when he was the governor of Lagos State.

He said Fashola tackled the issue of building collapse in the state, in which he set up a technical committee to look into proper building procedures.

“He charged us that what he gave us we cannot compromise, his anticipation was to have an organised society in Lagos, so the issue of building collapse, we must put in all our energy and professional knowledge.

“To make sure that it becomes a thing of the past, that day was a day I can never forget that was the 24th of July 2008 when I saw the seriousness in his charge.

“ I began to organise professionals in the built environment, all over Lagos we established sets in line with local governments and that was how the issue of Building Collapse Prevention became an international name.

“And it was this caution of building an acceptable organised society that one brought to NIB a mindset; this is an organisation that has been existing since 1967.

“ We need to appreciate a man that has done so much to the built environment, ’’ Awobodu said.

The national president of NIOB, however, used the occasion to call on the government to ensure that quacks were eliminated from the building industry.

He recalled the building collapse incident that took many lives on March 13, 2019, in Ita-Faaji Lagos Island that claimed the lives of over 20 persons including pupils.

“Building collapses cast a dent and a slur on our national image, we enjoin all public-spirited individuals and organisations to join in this campaign.

“Do your part, build right, use the right professional for building construction, engage and support professional builders.’’

Responding, the minister said the conferment was for all those who helped him to achieve all he was able to achieve in Lagos State and even those who were presently working with him.

He said those who build “are those who contribute to prosperity, and it is also important to create knowledge and value.’’

According to him, building with knowledge and value will not give room to comprise and the results are predictable and painful.

Fashola enjoined the professionals to ensure that people who came out from the institute were found worthy in knowledge and in value before they could be called members.

“As far as the national building code is concerned, I am sure that the major thing we are looking forward to now is looking at how to optimise gas and demystify gas usage in homes.’’

He assured the institute of his support and cooperation.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: