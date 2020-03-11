Nigeria tech ecosystem: Why female-led start-ups are in short supply

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

Women are generally regarded as agents of change. In fact a cliché goes that innovation is feminine.

However, this narrative, changes when it comes to technology.

The information and communications technology sector, ICT, appears to still be male dominated.

For instance, 2016 study by a Netherlands-based organisation, that connects start-ups to opportunities, stated that globally, men account for 92 percent of partners in the top 100 venture capital firms.

The firm also found that female-founded start-ups receive only two percent of total investments by venture capitalists, while in Africa; only nine percent of start-ups have women leaders.

Another survey by tech firms, ONE Campaign and the Centre for Global Development, said that only about 30 percent of start-ups were owned by women. That lot, according to the report, were mostly in e-commerce and enterprise solutions.

Even where women could be said to own the firms, the median share of ownership is 20 percent.

Moreover, Tech firms appear not to prioritise women when making employment decisions.

About 31 firms the report sampled, no woman was in their employ at all. Meanwhile, the median value of women in tech employment generally is two female employees per firm.

In Nigeria, the report stated that male dominance of the tech sector is glaring.

In the 93 tech firms the report surveyed, only six had a woman in a top management position.

Why the imbalance?

The survey suggests that a mix of financial and other factors stand in the way of women’s equal representation in Nigeria’s tech sector.

Before now, Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, provided a landmark opportunity for countries to close the digital gender divide. That was when United Nations, UN-member states committed to the SDGs pledged to: ensure equal access to basic services and appropriate new technology for all women and men and implement policies to empower women through technology.

Wrong perceptions

However, an expert running an ICT campaign on bridging the digital gender divide, through the Girls-in-ICT initiative, Mrs. Ufuoma Emuophedaro, said that contrary to perceptions, there were many women who have made their mark in tech sector, especially in Nigeria.

She however agreed that there is huge gap but admitted it is not surprising that the female-led start-ups in Nigeria is in short supply.

She said: “Currently, like most things in Nigeria, we don’t have accurate statistics of female tech start-ups in Nigeria but there are a few of female start-ups and I can also tell you that the industry has experienced an influx of women who are breaking grounds in the technology ecosystem.

“It’s a massive improvement from just a couple of years ago as there’s a lot of push for gender balance across technology. Right now there are certainly not enough female-led tech start-ups of Nigeria but we are hopeful of a lot more in the very near future.

Low STEM implementation

Emuophedaro who has spent over 18 years in the ICT sector, said: “I came to realise that the participation of women in the ICT industry, particularly at the managerial level, is very low. I discovered that at various ICT fora, there were usually very few women in the panel discussions.

“I also came to realise that when you look at admissions into Universities across the country, the percentage of females admitted into Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, STEM courses were very low compared to their male counterparts but I must point out that it is a global issue and not just a Nigerian thing and things are gradually changing as the International Telecoms Union, ITU, in 2011 set aside a day in the year to encourage girls to take up careers in ICT through the Girls-in-ICT initiative.

“While it is true that the ICT sector in Nigeria is still a “men only” sector and that there is still a gender gap in technology, for now, things are changing rapidly, many young women are beginning to see that they can fit in, so we expect that in the next five to 10 years, the story will be different,” she said.

Masculinity

Emuophedaro, however, raised the need to change the stereotype or preconception that STEM subjects are often masculine subjects.

She said: “Children acquire this at a young age and tend to grow with it leading to less self-confidence in these subjects by the girls.

“Also, in the home, there are some unwritten codes that there are certain things meant to be done by the males and some others by the females.

For instance, if I want to put on the generator in the home, the tendency most times is to call the male child to do it and the female child may be required to be the one to do less difficult tasks.

“Even when we are buying toys for the children in the home, the choice is somewhat skewed towards buying tech toys for boys. So, the children subconsciously grow up with the notion that there are certain areas situated for different sex.

“Again we don’t have enough role models for our young girls to follow, many young girls believe that you cannot be in the field of ICT and be classy and fashionable at the same time. They believe that those that go into the field of ICT are ‘nerds’ or ‘geeks’ of some sort.

How Nigeria can narrow the gap

Convener of Girls-in-ICT initiative suggests that there should be a reorientation at home.

Secondly, she advocates that girls must be motivated.

Emuophedaro said that is where a programme like Girls-in-ICT comes in.

“We usually get young secondary school students together and invite good looking and fashion-conscious young ladies in the ICT industry to share their stories with them so that way they can see first-hand that it is not what they thought. We make them realise that STEM subjects are not meant for the boys, they can do it also.

Unfortunately, our government has not been very encouraging in providing support making it difficult for us to reach a large number of girls at the same time but we are hopeful that in the near future the story will be different,” she added.

Areas women are tackling most in ICT

Findings from Hi-tech revealed that the few women in ICT have no particular area of focus. Also, Emuophedaro corroborated that, stating that there is no particular area of focus for women in ICT.

However, she said: “For a long time, computer programming was a women’s field. As late as the 1960s many people perceived computer programming as a natural career choice for savvy young women. It was considered that careers in programming offered better job opportunities for women than many other professional careers.

“Programming was “just like planning a dinner it was said then as you have to plan ahead and schedule everything so that it’s ready when you need it…. Women are ‘naturals’ at computer programming. We are told that women simply saw computer programming as an easy job. It was like typing or filing to them and the development of software was less important than the development of hardware. So women wrote software, programmed and even told their male colleagues how to make the hardware better. Ada Lovelace was the first computer programmer; Grace Hopper also contributed greatly to computer programming.

