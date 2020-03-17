Nigeria High Commission in Canada suspends passport issuance over COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria High Commission in Ottawa, Canada, said on Tuesday it had suspended passport processing for Nigerians in different parts of the country to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

The Commission said in a statement in New York that the suspension is indefinite.

However, it will continue to issue Emergency Travel Certificates (ETC) and visas to applicants that needed to travel urgently.

The statement read: “This measure is in line with the Canadian government’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention’s guideline of ‘social distancing as a community mitigation strategy’ to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“It is a conscious effort by the government to reduce contact between people and hopefully stem community transmission of the virus.

“Applicants for ETC and visas should, as usual, forward their applications by mail, attaching the relevant documents.

“The ETC or visa would be processed and mailed back to the applicants accordingly.”

The Commission urged Nigerians in Canada to adhere to the COVID-19-related guidelines provided by Canadian health authorities in their communities.

Canada has recorded 324 confirmed cases and four deaths from Coronavirus across the provinces.

The development compelled Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to announce the closure of the country’s borders to non-citizens or non-permanent residents. (NAN)

