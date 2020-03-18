Nigeria commends AfDB investment in sustainable energy solutions

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jimoh Babatunde

Minister of State for Power, Mr Goddy Jedy Agba, has commended the African Development Bank for investing in the National Electrification Project (NEP), which is to address critical energy access deficits by channeling private sector investments into the mini-grid and off-grid solutions.

The project, which will be implemented by Nigeria’s Rural Electrification Agency, is a boost to efforts to achieve the target of universal energy access by 2030.

Joint financing of $200 million from the Bank and Africa Growing Together Fund (AGTF) will de-risk and scale-up private sector investment in the off-grid sector, nurturing a business ecosystem conducive to the rapid electrification of Nigeria’s off-grid communities.

Highlighting the transformative potential of the project at the launch Tuesday, Agba said “Imagine the impact a project like the NEP will have when it is replicated across rural communities in the country,” he said.

The Bank’s Acting Vice President for Power, Energy, Climate Change and Green Growth, Wale Shonibare, outlined the expected development outcomes of the project.

“Over 500,000 people will have access to approximately 76.5 MW of increased installed power of which 68 MW will be solar generated,” he said.

Eight universities will have access to reliable energy, he added, and 150 female students will receive training on renewable energy solutions.

Also, 20,000 micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) will be supplied with appliances and equipment.

Ebrima Faal, Senior Director for the African Development Bank in Nigeria, said the NEP and other Bank-supported energy projects had been carefully designed to ensure that Nigerians have better access to reliable, affordable and safe power.

The NEP is aligned with the African Development Bank’s New Deal on Energy for Africa, the High 5 priorities and the Bank’s Climate Change Action Plan. The project is also aligned with the Federal Government of Nigeria’s Rural Electrification Strategy and Implementation Plan (RESIP) and the Power Sector Recovery Programme, which has the objective of increasing private investments in the energy sector.

Vanguard

