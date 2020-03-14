Niger by-election: Police chief lauds residents for peaceful conduct

Kindly Share This Story:

The Commissioner of Police in Niger State, Adamu Usman on Saturday expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the ongoing by-election for Magama/Rijau federal constituency in the state.

Usman told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Magama Local government Area, after inspecting some polling units at Nasko, Unguwar, Salka and Ketsu, that the conduct of the electorate was commendable and orderly.

” I am very pleased with the residents for their orderly manner in all the polling units visited so far.

” I am satisfied with the political maturity demonstrated by eligible residents in all polling units visited,” Usman said.

The commissioner called on politicians and other stakeholders to always abide by the rules and regulations of electoral process.

He said that the police and other security agencies were ready to ensure that the By-election was peaceful, free, fair and credible.

Usman said that the police would ensure that voters’ rights were protected, adding that police and other security agencies were fully prepared to deal with trouble makers during and after the exercise.

He said the presence of security at all polling units would ensure that the by-election succeeded without threats to lives and property.

The commissioner also said that the command and other security agencies had put in place various security measures to guarantee a peaceful political atmosphere during and after the by-election in the state.

He said that reports from Rijau local government area indicated that the process went on peacefully and orderly without political violence and ballot snatching.

He warned that any person or groups found wanting would be arrested and prosecuted.( NAN)

