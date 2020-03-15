Nicole Chikwe, Modupe Eyinla, Jayne Augoye team up for ‘MomChitChat’

Kindly Share This Story:

When three dynamic mummy influencers team up, “MomChitChat” A fun and inspiring talk show for African millennial mothers is birthed. Hosted by Nicole Chikwe, Modupe Eyinla, and Jayne Augoye, the show focuses on a range of topics including Picky Eating, intimacy in marriage, raising children with special needs, hiring domestic help and managing relationships with in-laws.

‘MomChitChat’ highlights the realities of what it really means to raise thriving balanced children while running the home in this digital era. “There is no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to raising a family, pursuing a career or even running a business in Africa and indeed Nigeria. This is why MomChitChat was created to be the go-to hub for answers to pressing challenges confronting millennial mothers.” the producers noted.

Anchored in a fun and relatable manner, the show also features insightful interviews with leading experts across different sectors. Some of the guests who have featured on the show include Yeside Agboola of ‘Olori Coitus’, Ola Soetan of ‘Secret Place Husband’ and Nneamaka Mokwe-Ijoko.

Others are Ifeyinwa Omiesete of ‘The Kid Nutritionist’, Tonye Ekezie of ‘Simone’s Oasis’ and Dr. Anire Chima-Oduko.

MomChitChat is currently available on Instagram and YouTube with plans to air on major Television stations in Nigeria and Africa later in the year.

