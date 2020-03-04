Nicki Minaj’s husband  arrested for failing to register as a sex offender

Kindly Share This Story:

Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty has been arrested by U.S. Marshals for failing to register as a sex offender.

Petty was in federal court on Wednesday after turning himself into the Marshals and is set to face a judge later today, according to TMZ.

Petty, who moved to California over the summer, was arrested in November during a traffic stop after police determined he was a registered sex offender in the state of New York but not in California.

He was subsequently arrested, released on a $20,000 bond, and charged for failing to register as a sex offender.

It appears as though he still had not registered, and has been indicted in federal court for failing to register.

vanguard

