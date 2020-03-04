Breaking News
Translate

Nicki Minaj’s husband  arrested for failing to register as a sex offender

On 11:23 pmIn Entertainmentby
Kindly Share This Story:

Nicki Minaj's husband  arrested for failing to register as a sex offender

Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty has been arrested by U.S. Marshals for failing to register as a sex offender.

Petty was in federal court on Wednesday after turning himself into the Marshals and is set to face a judge later today, according to TMZ.

READ ALSO: Ejine Okoroafor shames Nicki Minaj’s cleavage

Petty, who moved to California over the summer, was arrested in November during a traffic stop after police determined he was a registered sex offender in the state of New York but not in California.

He was subsequently arrested, released on a $20,000 bond, and charged for failing to register as a sex offender.

It appears as though he still had not registered, and has been indicted in federal court for failing to register.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!