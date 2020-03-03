NGO urges govt. to invest in women’s health

Kindly Share This Story:

International Society of Media in Public Health, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has urged government at all levels to invest in women’s health to reduce the trauma some of them are passing through.

The Director of the NGO, Mrs Moji Makanjuola, made the call on Tuesday in Abuja at a one-day interaction with health correspondents in commemoration of International Women’s Month, celebrated on May 8.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the interactive session was: ”Advancing Women’s Health as Investment for Development: The Role of the Media.”

According to her, there are many peculiar health challenges which some women are undergoing which calls for proper investment in women’s health by government at all levels.

She added that “health is a big issue with women, often times, experts say many things on reproductive health challenges but that is not enough with peculiarities of health needs of women.

“These days, many women are facing health challenges, especially non-communicable diseases.

“We are calling on government to invest in women’s health to remove all kinds of depression on their faces.”

Acccording to her, women should not be stigmatised based on the trauma some of them are passing through, but should be looked as a community or society where her sympathy should attract assistance.

Dr Moses Fashek, one of the resource persons at the interaction, called on women to take their health issues serious, seek for medical attention whenever the need arose.

Another resource person, Dr Ada Ikeako, said women should be seen as treasure and should be given the right medical attention based on the role they play in the society and at the home front.

Ikeako said that women were being affected by diseases like depression, heart break and trauma, adding that proper medical care must be given to them to enable them to continue to play their roles adequately. (NAN)

