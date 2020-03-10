Ngige, Adamu, Ahmed ASUU to meet on Wednesday

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA- THE Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to “reconsider its decision on the on-going strike in the interest of the nation.”

A statement by the Minister’s Special Adviser on Media, Nwachukwu Obidiwe in Abuja yesterday also said the union has been invited to a crucial meeting for Thursday, March 12th, 2020.

Also invited to the meeting scheduled to hold at the Conference Room of the Hon. Minister of Labour and Employment are the officials of the Ministries of Education and Finance as well as that of the National University Commission(NUC).

