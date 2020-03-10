Vanguard Logo

Ngige, Adamu, Ahmed ASUU to meet on Wednesday

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA- THE Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has appealed to the  Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to “reconsider its decision  on the on-going strike in the interest of the nation.”

 

A statement by the Minister’s Special Adviser on Media, Nwachukwu Obidiwe in Abuja yesterday also said the union has been invited to a crucial meeting for Thursday, March 12th, 2020.

Also invited to the meeting scheduled to hold at the Conference Room of the Hon. Minister of Labour and Employment are the officials of the  Ministries  of Education and Finance as well as that of the National University Commission(NUC).

 

