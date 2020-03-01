Kindly Share This Story:

By John Egbokhan

The story of how an ordinary village boy, Frank Areguma Ilaboya, rose from obscurity to become the Chairman of Owan West Local Government in Edo State, inspires others to embrace challenges and aspire to be better while staying humble, diligent and dogged in the pursuit of excellence.

Born in a rural Edo village, Ilaboya had his primary and secondary school education in his Owan home town and had to combine farming with academics to fight poverty usually associated with rural settings in Nigeria.

Having high hopes of being a successful individual in life, Ilaboya decided to leave Owan West for Lagos in search of better opportunities, which he learned awaited him on arrival in the cosmopolitan city.

On getting to Lagos, he went to meet his uncle and told him of his mission.

It happened that at that time, 1984, a newspaper, The Guardian was about starting operations and Ilaboya’s uncle was saddled with the task of putting together the Sports Desk team. Mr. Sunny Obazu Ojeagbase, the uncle to Ilaboya, was the pioneer Sports Editor of The Guardian and in the course of recruiting persons to work on the Sports Desk, Ojeagbase offered his young nephew, Ilaboya his first paid job in Lagos, as a proofreader.

That was the first chance Ilaboya got to start horning his skills as a sports reporter. He was daily reading scripts and planning pages of the Sports Desk. His job made him conversant with the language of sports reporting and in no time he fell in love with the profession.

“That was how my romance with journalism began, as a proofreader with The Guardian in 1984,” Ilaboya, told Sunday Vanguard.

Rising above hurdles

Continuing, he said: “ I have to give God all the glory. I just found myself in sports. When I was leaving secondary school like every other young student I wanted to be an accountant. I was good at science subjects and a few arts but I found myself working in a newspaper.

‘’ My first job was at The Guardian. I was one of the first employees of the Guardian. I started as a proofreader and as a proofreader, you have to go through all the scripts. That was how I started loving journalism and my uncle, Sunny Ojeagbase, who was the pioneer Sports Editor of The Guardian, encouraged me a lot.

“I was working with him directly. He got me into The Guardian in 1984. In those days when Star FM started on radio, they wanted to give me a slot to present sports but I declined but in 1996, I found myself working with Segun Odegbami on television. That was my first television experience and I also found out that I was loving it.

My first presentation

“I tried to do my best and made my mark. Just as my uncle Sunny Ojeagbase allowed me to work in the newspaper, Odegbami gave me the chance to work in television. I remember my first presentation on television in those days, I was fidgeting but from then on, I overcame the initial blip and it has been a wonderful and fulfilling experience.

‘’When you are in this type of profession, where people see you as a role model, you have to be very conscious of how you behave. As a journalist, I am very conscious of how I conduct myself and I don’t want to bring my colleagues into disrepute.

“If I don’t do well, they will say ‘’these press boys, we told you that they only know how to criticize others’’. But if I do well, it will speak well of others.

“When I was in the Edo State Football Association, FA, we brought many innovations to football. People in this state and that outside can readily attest to that. We introduced many Championships which they had not witnessed before. We brought a lot of sponsors. 98 percent of our activities were driven by sponsorship and it was good. And when I joined politics, the beginning was not that easy but after a year, we have stabilised and we are now making remarkable impacts.’’

Working in Lagos

On what propelled him to join partisan politics, the smooth-talking former television presenter said he was always connected with his hometown even when he was working in Lagos.

‘’When I was in Lagos, I did not forget my home. I still call myself a homeboy I know the village and every nook and cranny of my local government. I was a farmer even when I was in school. I helped my parents on the farm. So when the urge came, I gave it my all. I remember some of my colleagues told me, ‘’Frank you are too gentle, you can’t do politics, that is not your area’’, but something kept telling me to give it a try.

Ordering steps

‘’Nobody can determine your future, it is only God who can. I believe that God has been ordering my steps from one stage to the other. I never knew I was going to be a journalist but I found myself in journalism. I never knew I was going to be a sportswriter or television presenter but I found myself there. I never knew about sports administration but I found myself there and I never knew I was going to be a politician but I am now one.

‘’The most important thing for me is to make a difference. I am anxious to make a difference. I am driven by the urge to do my best to satisfy as many people as possible. I want to satisfy the community because many areas are begging for attention and you begin to wonder where to start from,’’ Ilaboya added.

Mundane challenges

Explaining further, he said: “The challenges of leading a Local government in a rural area are many given the remote location of such councils and the prevalence of poverty ravaging such communities.

Unlike in the city where technology and commercial activities thrive, a typical local government chairman grapples with mundane challenges that make his work even more difficult.’’

For Ilaboya, he embraced this challenge with an open mind, noting that ‘’the challenges are many. Because one is at the grassroots, it means one does not have a life of his own. People want to see you, they want to talk to you, they want you to help them share their burden and solve their problems.

I don’t want to call it a big challenge but it is part of it. Local government administration is grassroots oriented. You don’t have a life of your own. If you don’t pick your call, you are in trouble. If you don’t talk well, you are in trouble, so you have to be very careful because people are very emotional.

‘’The economy has not been steady, so the resources are not flowing as they used to but as an administrator, your job is to solve problems not to complain. Your job is to bring water out of stone and get water out of the desert. The more challenges, the more I am also challenged. To overcome these challenges, I go to the private sector to assist us and most of them have been very supportive.

“For instance, our youth empowerment programmes are being supported by the private sector. We are celebrating our two years in office in March and 60 percent of the activities are being sponsored by the private sector. That is where I think my experience is counting positively.’’

Public mistrust

Given their poor performance and the general lack of infrastructure at all levels of the country, Nigerian politicians are not trusted by citizens, who see them as people whose words must be taken with a pinch of the salt.

On how he has dealt with public mistrust, Ilaboya agreed that ‘’politicians are not trusted but when you are in a crowd, you must try to distinguish yourself.’’

Continuing, he said: “ I am doing my best from the bottom of my heart to make things better for my people. On February 14, I gave out free JAMB forms to 65 students in our local government. That was the fourth year we were doing this. Before I became chairman, I told God that as long as he puts food on my table, I will continue to support people with JAMB forms. It is challenging but I am not complaining as it is a service that I am doing voluntarily’’.

Recounting how he started business, Ilaboya said: ’I have never been afraid of challenges because if you look at the path I took to get to where I am now, it was fraught with many challenges.

“I remember when I was to start my company, I had no money to pay for the office but I went out looking for accommodation for our office because I was inspired by one of the books written by my uncle that you don’t need money to start a business. He said all you need are ideas because money will flow to where ideas are, but idea does not flow to money.

Without a chair

‘’In 2001, I started looking for an office even though I had no money and I met ta man and told him I was looking for an office. He told me the place would cost me N85, 000 per annum. I told him I did not have a kobo. As I was going, he called and said, he liked me and told me to pay any amount I was able to gather.

“I later paid for one month instead of one year at Jibowu, Lagos. When I moved in, it was an empty parlour, without a chair and table. I went to my former employer, my uncle to inform him that I had rented an office. He congratulated me and followed me to the place and saw that it was empty. He said I should come and take one table and chair from his office.

“That how we started and many years after that, we have moved to our building in Lagos. I have never been scared of challenges, I only pray for God to give me good health and wisdom to overcome them.”

