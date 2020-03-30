New York records 3,250 new cases, 161 deaths in 24 hours

Kindly Share This Story:

New York on Sunday announced 3,250 new cases and 161 deaths from the coronavirus disease within 24 hours.

Data released by the state Department of Health shows that the number of patients rose by 10.4 per cent from 29,158 on Saturday to 32,308 as of 9.30 a.m. on Sunday.

Similarly, the number of deaths jumped from 517 on Saturday to 678 on Sunday, representing a 31.1 per cent increase, according to the information.

A breakdown of the figures by Boroughs (Local Governments) shows that Queens is the hardest-hit with no fewer than 10,373 cases and 219 deaths.

Brooklyn followed with 8,451 infections and 168 fatalities; Bronx third with 6,145 confirmed cases and 153 deaths.

Manhattan followed with 5,438 infections and 94 deaths, while Staten Island is the least affected borough with 1,866 infections and 43 deaths.

New York is the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., which in turn is currently the global hotspot with no fewer than 135,738 cases and 2,391 deaths as of Sunday afternoon.

Vanguard Nigeria News

