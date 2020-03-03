New housing project in Awka to provide employment — Ngige

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka— THE new Millennium City project being executed in Awka, Anambra State, is to provide massive employment for all categories of workers, Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has said.

The project, which is a public-private partnership between the Anambra State government and MP-Infrastructure Ltd, is occupying a large area in the new three arms zone.

The minister, who visited the site, expressed delight that the project would create thousands of jobs for Nigerians during and after its execution.

According to him, the initiative was in line with the Federal Government’s efforts to maximally reduce unemployment in the country.

He said: “You know the unemployment situation in Nigeria is critical and the private sector should not leave it for government alone to solve. So, this is a typical example of the private sector partnering with the state government to create jobs and give shelter to the citizenry.

“This is what government owes the people, which is to give them a sense of belonging, put shelter over their heads, give them access to work so they can also be gainfully employed and then give them good health.”

Managing Director of the firm, Chief Clem Nwogbo, said the company decided to go into partnership with the state government to assist in the provision of affordable houses for the people and by so doing, create jobs for them.

He commended the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano, for keying into the vision of the Labour and Employment Minister, Ngige, for his support and encouragement towards the realisation of the project.

