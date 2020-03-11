Breaking News
New Emir of Kano gets appointment letter

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Wednesday presented a letter of appointment to Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, as the 15th Emir of Kano.

Until his new appointment, Bayero was the Emir of Bichi.

The state government had on Monday announced Bayero as the new Emir after dethroning Muhammed Sanusi II.

Sanusi has since been banished to Nasarawa State.

The Presidency also on Wednesday distanced itself from the monarch’s removal, saying the decision to sack him was taken solely by the Kano State government.

 

