Neville slams Boris Johnson for ‘economically driven’ coronavirus decisions

Kindly Share This Story:

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has criticised the leadership of Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the coronavirus crisis.

The Premier League has said it will extend the suspension of all top-flight game until April 30, with the league committed to completing the season.

Johnson has held daily meetings to share advice with citizens over coronavirus, but Neville – like many of us – is frustrated by the confusion surrounding the messages so far.

“In moments of crisis the real leaders stand up and make tough decisions, which sometimes go against the grain of essentially what’s happening,” Neville said on Sky Sports’ The Debate.

“The government at that time [the beginning of the pandemic], through Boris Johnson, were essentially zig-zagging all over the place with their messages.

ALSO READ: Housewife stabs peacemaker for trying to separate a fight

“Even today he’s talked about ‘let’s protect each other.’ I watched his address earlier on and he talked about self-isolating, protect yourself and each other, be resilient on this, but he’s not shut clubs, bars, restaurants, pubs – schools aren’t closing until tomorrow evening.

“The messages are so conflicting from the government and, to be fair, economically driven at times, I have to say. I felt the Premier League saying that the games would continue for another weekend was almost ‘winging it’ to try and get another round in

Football 365

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: