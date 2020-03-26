Breaking News
Neville: ‘Inconceivable that football will return for three to four months’

Manchester United legend Gary Neville claims it’s “inconceivable” football fans will be able to watch English Premier League action before July or August.

Football has been suspended until at least April 30 amid the coronavirus pandemic, with organisers committed to postponing the season indefinitely to ensure its completion.

But with the Government imposing a lockdown, Neville told CNN it will be some time before fans have an opportunity to watch their teams again.

“I think at this moment in time it’s inconceivable that football will return for the next three to four months because of the fact that we’ve just been put essentially on a … lockdown,” Neville told CNN’s Becky Anderson.

“Football will not return because all the resources that are required to run a football stadium, which requires the police and the ambulance services, will not be available in the next few months.

“They’ll obviously be in hospitals and in the care homes looking after the sick and people who need it the most.”

