NECO postpones 2020 National Common Entrance examination

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE National Examinations Council,NECO,has postponed the 2020 National Common Entrance Examination.

The examination for admission into federal unity colleges was earlier scheduled to hold on Saturday 28 March, 2020.

The examination body in a statement by Azeez Sani,its Head, Information and Public Relations Division explained that the decision is in “ deference to the various measures being put in place by the Federal and State Governments to curtail the potential spread of Coronavirus (COV1D-19).”

READ ALSOJUST IN: Osinbajo tests negative for coronavirus

But it said in the statement that while a new date would be announced in due course,registration for the examination continues.

The statement read:”The National Examination Council, NECO wishes to inform all candidates, guardians and relevant stakeholders of the indefinite postponement of the 2020 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) into Federal Unity Colleges earlier scheduled to hold on Saturday 28 March, 2020.

“This decision is in deference to the various measures being put in place by the Federal and State Governments to curtail the potential spread of Coronavirus (COV1D-19).

“The Management of NECO regrets any inconveniences the postponement might have caused our esteemed Candidates and other Stakeholders.

“A new date for the examination will be communicated to Candidates and other Stakeholders in due course.

“Meanwhile, registration for the examination continues.”

Kindly Share This Story: