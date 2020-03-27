NDLEA seize 9.4 kg exhibits from drug peddlers in Imo

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Imo command, has seized 9.37 kg exhibits from alleged drug peddlers in different parts of the state.

NDLEA Commander in the state, Mr. Nse Inam, said this while parading two suspected peddlers at the command’s headquarters in Owerri on Friday.

Inam, who was represented by Mr. Kayode Raji, the Assistant State Commander in charge of Operations and Intelligence, said that 9.7kg of cannabis Sativa and 26.2g methamphetamine were found on the first suspect Mr. Gasike Amadi.

He added that 3.5g of cocaine and 7.2g of heroin was also found on the second suspect, Kingsley Ehirim.

The commander said that the mode of concealment of the exhibits left much to be desired as according to him, the first suspect had smartly arranged the exhibits in a disguised television set.

He thanked officers of the command for their proactive efforts in painstakingly tracking the culprits for a period of two months while urging them not to relent.

He also called on members of the public to report suspected drug peddlers to the NDLEA adding that the agency would tirelessly continue to carry out its constitutional mandate.

“These arrests are the result of two months of proactive efforts by our tireless officers who had to use a lot of intelligence to discover the exhibits even though they were disguised and hidden in a television set.

“We call on Nigerians to always supply the NDLEA with useful information that can lead to the tracking and arrest of illicit drug peddlers,” he said.

One of the suspects, Amadi, 30, of Uburu-Okpala in Ngor-okpala LGA of Imo, who is also a security man with a telecommunication company, told newsmen that he usually bought the exhibits from a supplier in Edo and sold them in Imo.

He, however, confessed that he began peddling drugs in 2019 when he realized that his salary of N10,000 could not support his family of five.

