NDLEA arrests 12 suspected mobile drugs peddlers in Sokoto

National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), says it has arrested 12 suspected mobile drugs peddlers including those who specialised in using charms to evade arrest in Sokoto State.

Mr Yakibu Kibo, NDLEA Commander in charge of Sokoto State, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Sokoto, that suspects were arrested between March 1 and 14 in Sokoto metropolis.

Kibo disclosed that the agency conducted a special operation after a series of surveillance on illicit drugs peddlers who used motorcycles to supply small quantities of drugs to their customers on demands via phone calls.

He said: “We tactically unravel their mode of operations and go after them and successfully apprehended some of the perpetrators.

“The agency confiscated 21.416 kilogrammes of assorted drugs along with 3.6 litres of codeine syrup.

“We notice that women are most vulnerable customers of this mobile drugs traders”.

Kibo added that the seized drugs included Refenol tablets commonly used by kidnappers and car thieves to subject people into comma before perpetrating their acts.

The commander decried spate of patronage of cannabis conk in the state, noting that it was specially made to serve like cocaine imported from other countries.

According to him, a measure of conk costs about N15, 000 in view of the high patronage, warning that the pentazocine injection, being prepared for onward use in a syringe for N300 per certain milligrammes has been a major source of transmitting HIV/AIDS and other infections disease.

Kibo explained that disease transmission is inevitable bu using syringes which were not properly sterilised and indiscriminately applied to people.

He warned residents to be wary of motorcyclists frequenting their houses, and urged them to be vigilant and query such unwanted visitors.

Kibo advised illicit drug dealers and vendors to opt for other legitimate businesses as they contribute in escalating crimes in the society, warning that the agency would not conduct such acts.

The commandant reiterated commitment to check illicit drugs trade to make the society drug free.

NAN reports that the Agency had arrested 19 suspects and seized 141.534 kilogrammes of illicit drugs in February. (NAN)

