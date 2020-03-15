Ndidi will be a great United signing, says Hargreaves

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Manchester United midfielder, Owen Hargreaves has said that Wilfred Ndidi should be one of the t signings Manchester United must make in the summer if they hope to compete with Liverpool.

Former Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho sought approval to sign Ndidi from Racing Genk but unfortunately, the Board dragged their feet in approving the request.

“I think they need a Ndidi type, a defensive sitter. If you have Pogba and Fernandes then I think you need a defensive one there.

“I think they also need a left-sided centre-back. They have Lindelof, Maguire, Bailly but a left-sided center-back would make a big difference.”

Ndidi inked a new multi-year contract with Leicester City after the 2018 World Cup, keeping him at the King Power Stadium outfit until the end of the 2023-2024 season.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: