NDDC: Isoko group commends Ojougboh warns distractors of ongoing audit

The Isoko Change Advocates, ICA has Commended Dr. Cairo Ojougboh the Ag Executive Director projects of the Niger Delta Development commission Interim Management Committee (IMC), for the projects inspection being carried out across the Niger Delta region, noting that the exercise has put contractors on their toes, thereby yielding massive results in terms of projects execution.

ICA in a statement signed by its Spokesperson Ernest Obi cautioned those it described as “political merchants and disgruntled elements” to stop attempting to distract the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) from the ongoing forensic audit”.

His words” the publication by the faceless group, Niger-Delta Women Integrity Vanguard (NDWIV) was sponsored by agents of darkness who are working tirelessly to under-develop Niger Delta and frustrate the ongoing forensic audit from seeing the light of the day.

” Since the forensic audit began and following the continuous projects inspection across the region, greedy contractors are hurriedly running back to site to resume works that have been hitherto abandoned.

“We commend the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC for the wonderful works it is doing to properly reposition the NDDC for the benefits of the ordinary Niger Delta people.

“For instance, the Emevor/Orogun road in Isoko North LGA that was long abandoned by the contractor that is handling the project, is now receiving some little attention. The Contractor has returned back to site few days ago by supplying some trips of granite to the site. We want this contractor to be well monitored by the IMC, we are aware that the contractor would not have returned to site if not for the forensic audit.

“This is one of the many reasons why we are warning all mischief makers, unscrupulous political merchants, disgruntled elements, faceless groups and all their sponsors, who have vowed to frustrate the ongoing forensic audit due to their illicit and criminal activities which they want to conceal, to henceforth, stand down all their activities targeted against the forensic audit and the Interim Management Committee, especially Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, who is putting all his best to rebrand and redirect the focus of the NDDC so it can deliver efficiently and effectively on the vision of President Muhammadu Buhari for the Niger Delta region.

“We call on politicians in Niger Delta with under-developing ideology to stay aware from NDDC affairs, so that the Interventionist agency can be judiciously repositioned by the IMC to fulfill its mandate in developing the Niger Delta”.

