NCDC’s highlights of Coronavirus in Nigeria

• On the 9th of March 2020, one new confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced in Nigeria. This case is a contact of the index case

• Cumulatively, there are two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

• A total of 27 people have been screened for COVID-19 (1 new) in 5 states (Edo, Lagos, Ogun, FCT and Kano) out of which 25 tested negative and have been ruled out, while two were confirmed positive (index case and a contact of index case) with no death.

• A total of 216 contacts were linked to the index case comprising of four contacts at the airport, four at the hotel, 39 at the workplace and 169 from the airline.

• Of the 216, 45 travelled out of Nigeria and 171 are presently in Nigeria.

• Of the 171 in Nigeria, 69 are in Lagos, 40 in Ogun and 52 are in 10 states (Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Cross River, Edo, Imo, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, and Rivers) and 11 in unknown locations.

• Of the 171 contacts currently in Nigeria, 136 (79%) are currently being followed up comprising 62 (90%) in Lagos, 39 (100%) in Ogun and 34 (65%) in other states.

• The two confirmed cases are clinically stable at the designated treatment facility for COVID-19 at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba, Lagos.

• A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities.

