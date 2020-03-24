NCDC confirms two fresh cases of COVID-19, Nigeria’s cases hit 44

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday confirmed two new cases of COVID-19.

The Centre disclosed this via its Twitter handle, saying the two cases returned from Germany and the United Kingdom.

It said: “Two new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: one in FCT and one in Bauchi.

“The cases have travel history to Germany and the United Kingdom.

“As of 06:25 pm on 24th of March, there are 44 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. Two have been discharged with one death.”

Vanguard

