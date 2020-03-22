Vanguard Logo

NCDC confirms 30 cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday confirmed 30 cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The Centre, who disclosed this on its website, said Abuja, which had one case in the morning of Sunday, now has four cases.

Ekiti has one case, while Lagos has 22.

The NCDC confirmed one case in Oyo State on Sunday morning of a United Kingdom returnee who had been on self-isolation in Bodija area of Ibadan, the state capital.

NCDC said, “Three new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Lagos, Nigeria. Two cases are returning travellers and one is a contact of a confirmed case.

“As of 05:28 pm on the 22nd of March, there are 30 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. Two have been discharged with no deaths.”

 

