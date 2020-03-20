NCAA restrict international flights to Lagos, Abuja airports

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, Friday issued a new directive that henceforth, all international flights into the country will only be allowed to land at Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

This new order is contained in a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) on the travel restrictions directive by the Federal government of Nigeria.

The NOTAM signed by the Director-General, NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu to all operators said the restriction of entry into the country for travellers from the 13 countries will take off midnight Friday 20th March 2020.

The affected countries are China, Japan, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands, US, UK, Iran, France, Norway, South Korea and Germany. The NOTAM said the travel restrictions is also applicable to all flight crews from the affected countries.

“All operators wishing to operate/fly into Nigeria are required to operate with two(2) sets of flight crew (augmented crew); one set to operate into Nigeria and the other set to operate out of Nigeria.”

“All persons arriving in Nigeria who might have visited these countries, 15 days prior to such arrival, will be subject to supervised self-isolation and testing for 14 days.”

In the NOTAM, the DG NCAA further said the Lagos and Abuja international airports are designated for international flights only.

“Effective from 00.01 hours Saturday 21st March 2020, Mallam Aminu Kano international airport, Kano (DNKN), Akanu Ibiam International airport, Enugu (DNEN), and Port Harcourt international airport Omagwa (DNPO) will be closed to international flights.”

“Only Nnamdi Azikiwe international airport (DNAA) and Murtala Mohammed International airport, Lagos,(DNMM) will be opened to accept international flights irrespective of the type of operation”, the DG added.

VANGUARD

