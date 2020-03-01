NCAA harmonises COVID-19 preventive measures in airports

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, on Sunday pledged to work with all stakeholders to harmonise preventive measures against the coronavirus at airports nationwide.

Capt Musa Nuhu, Director General, NCAA, revealed this in a statement in Lagos on Sunday.

Nuhu explained that the preventive measures were to ensure that all travellers coming into the country are adequately screened while causing minimal disruption to them.

He noted that all contingency plans for public health events in aviation had been activated including airport-specific Public Health Emergency Contingency Plans, PHECPs.

Nuhu said NCAA had ensured that all measures adopted at Nigerian airports were in accordance with ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) and WHO International Health Regulations (IHR 2005).

READ ALSO:

“This measures is in line with the guidelines of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Collaborative Arrangement for the Prevention and Management of Public Health Events in Civil Aviation (CAPSCA).

“We have been working with the Federal Ministry of Health, and other stakeholders in the aviation industry to ensure all travellers coming into the country are adequately screened while causing minimum disruption to the facilitation of travel.

“NCAA will continue to ensure that airlines assist with the tracking of passengers who may have come in contact with the suspect or ill persons as well as other measures the National Surveillance Systems requires.”

“Airlines and other airport users are advised to heed the guidance of Port Health Services (a division of the Federal Ministry of Health and Competent Public Health Authority at Point of Entry) on the use of screening forms.

“Others are on the assessment of suspect or ill travellers and any other measures they may adopt,” he said.

He advised airlines, airport operators, security agencies and other aviation industry stakeholders to take appropriate precaution to protect their staff.

He also advised the travelling public to remain calm but alert and take the necessary precaution in protecting themselves while travelling.

The director-general said this includes alerting crew members and airport facilitation staff of travellers that might look ill or showing signs and symptoms of the disease.

Nuhu said travellers returning from countries experiencing community transmission of the COVID-19 should present themselves to Port Health Services on arrival at the Point of Entry–International Airport.

Kindly Share This Story: