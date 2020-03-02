NANTAP supports Runsewe on protection of government property

Kindly Share This Story:

By Osa Amadi

The National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP) has come out in support of Otunba Segun Runsewe, Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture and Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

NANTAP recognises that both men have worked tirelessly to wrestle government-owned utilities from the grip of unscrupulous individuals, saying they must be appreciated and supported.

Also read:

NANTAP President, Mr Israel Eboh, corroborated the position of many other associations, including the National Assembly, all of whom have come out to hail the efforts of Otunba Runsewe and the Nigerian Police for ensuring the safety of public outfits like the NCAC cultural village in Abuja.

Eboh spoke during a courtesy visit to the NCAC in Abuja adding, saying “we are aware of all the things you have been doing to ensure Nigerians benefit from government assets and for standing firm against all odds in protecting a national monument like the Art and Crafts village owned by the council.

“The permanent site,” said Eboh, “has been in the news for some time now and was occupied by intruders who have been using the property for nefarious activities. But we must thank you for your tireless efforts in resisting them and repositioning the culture industry. Since your coming on board, the industry has not remained the same.”

Mr Eboh charged the Director-General not to relent in ensuring that the purpose for which the village was created is accomplished.

Narrating his efforts at securing the NCAC Cultural Village, Otunba Runsewe observed that he believed he was divinely called to serve in the culture sector, insisting that he would remain resolute in his commitment to ensuring the advancement of the sector.

He pledged his support for NANTAP, reminding them that he was a board member in the 80s and has maintained close ties since then. He described them as partners in progress in the development of culture and performing arts in Nigeria.

Runsewe recalled that the association has been in existence for the past 30 years, assuring NANTAP that he will continue to involve the body in every national programme organised by NCAC especially NAFEST and INAC, two flagship programs of the Council.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: