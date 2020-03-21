NANTA record N360bn ticket sales for 2019 — Official

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), on Saturday, said it recorded N360 billion ticket sales for 2019.

The association’s National President, Mr Bankole Bernard, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He noted, however, that there were more sales in 2018 compared to what was obtained in 2019.

According to him, a total of N525 billion ticket sales was recorded in 2018, making a difference of N165 billion from 2019.

Bernard explained that the decline in sales was because some airlines stopped operating in 2019 and that it would only take a natural course for a boost to reoccur.

“For 2019, we had ticket sales of N360 billion and N525 billion for 2018.

“The decline was because some airlines stopped operations in 2019; in 2018 we had lots of airlines operating and they were generating huge revenue.

READ ALSO: Georgia declares nationwide state of emergency over coronavirus

“To have a serious boost again, it will take a natural course and increased airlines operating.

“Also airlines had some level of competitions among themselves while they kept reducing fares in order to make more sales; so, this naturally resulted to less yield,” he said.

The president further attributed the decline in ticket sales to the xenophobic attacks in some countries and visa restrictions by the U.S., also in 2019.

He said that for 2020, the association had recorded N180 billion loss already due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the resultant effect of social distancing.

He, however, urged its members to obey the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s rule of social distancing in order to stay safe. (NAN)

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: