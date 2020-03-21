NAMA shuts airspace over Coronavirus, notifies international airlines

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) on Saturday formally notified all international airlines operating in the country that its airspace would be shut from Tuesday.

A Notice to Airmen signed by one Adamu B. H. of the Aeronautical Information Services Department said the decision takes effect from 12:00 midnight on Tuesday.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority had earlier ordered the closure of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos; and the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, from Monday.

The move is part of measures to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic had killed about 10, 000 and infected over 200,000 persons across the globe.

Nigeria confirmed 10 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the number of people with the disease in the country to 22.

Vanguard

