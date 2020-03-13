NAFDAC DG advocates local manufacturing of drugs to achieve UHC

Kindly Share This Story:

Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says local manufacturing of drugs will facilitate Nigeria’s achievement of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Adeyeye said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday said there was a need to encourage local manufacturing of drugs and locally consumed foods to safeguard the health of the people.

“I have from the beginning of my assumption of duty in the agency, emphasized the need for local manufacturing of drugs.

“As a country, we should take this seriously, we must strengthen our local manufacturers if we must achieve universal health coverage,” she said.

The NAFDAC DG said the agency was already building internal capacity to enable it to play vital roles in the achievement of UHC.

“In NAFDAC, we are doing our part towards the realization of UHC, we are currently building our own internal capacity to fit into the UHC realization,” she said.

vanguard

