NAF bombs Boko Haram camp at Alafa ‘C’ in Sambisa Forest

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Nigerian Airforce said on Friday that it’s sustained onslaught against Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) in the Northeast under the auspices of Operation Decisive Edge has continued to yield tangible results.

It said the latest of these was recorded on Thursday, 5 March 2020, when attack aircraft dispatched by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole obliterated a terrorists’ camp at Alafa ‘C’ in the heart of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

The attack was undertaken following confirmatory Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions which established that several compounds in the settlement were being used by the terrorists to house and train their fighters.

The bomb strikes and rocket salvos from the ATF’s fighter jets hit the designated compounds, obliterating most of the structures and neutralizing some of the BHT occupants.

A statement by Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, Director of Public Relations and Information said the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its air campaign against the terrorists’ hideouts to shape the battlespace for the effective conduct of further ground and air operations.

