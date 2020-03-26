Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

[BREAKING] N7.65bn fraud: Court grants Kalu’s co-defendant post-conviction bail

On 2:24 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

N7.65bn fraud: Court grants Kalu's co-defendant post-conviction bail

By Onozure Dania

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Thursday granted post-conviction bail to a former Abia State Commissioner for Finance Udeh Udeogu, who was convicted of N7.65billion fraud alongside former Governor Dr Orji Uzor Kalu.

On December 5, 2019, Justice Mohammad Idris sentenced Udeogu to 10 years imprisonment while Kalu bagged 12 years imprisonment.

But this afternoon, Justice Mohammed Liman granted bail to Udeogwu in the sum of N50million,on the grounds of ill health and chronic tuberculosis.

Tuberculosis, the judge said, is a dangerous disease which can easily affect the other inmates of the correctional facility.

READ ALSO: We will unmask those behind Kalu’s ordeal — Yerima Shettima

Justice Liman said: “I’m of the opinion that this application has disclosed a reasonable cause of action that the defendant’s health has greatly deteriorated which can not be salvaged by the doctor in the correctional services centre.

“Accordingly this application is meritorious and succeeds.

“Bail is hereby granted to the applicant in the following terms: Applicant is granted N50million bail with two sureties in like sum,

“One of the Sureties must be a landed property owner within the jurisdiction.”

The judge also ordered that the bailiff of court must verify the authenticity of the title documents.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!