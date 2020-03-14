My relationship with Chocolate City still intact — MI Abaga

Kindly Share This Story:

By Benjamin Njoku

Barely a week after MI Abaga ended his 13-year old relationship with Chocolate City, the rapper has finally revealed why he took the bold the step.

Recall that MI last week announced his exit from Chocolate City to float his own record label, Incredible records. The news of exit from the record label came to his fans as a surprise.

However, in a recent statement, MI has revealed why he left Chocolate City. He stated that he left the record label to do something new.

MI also clarified that the relationship between him and Chocolate City is still intact, adding that he wanted to play down on the news of his exit from the label.

“Nothing happened to the relationship with Chocolate City. We are family for life,” MI said, adding .

“Chocolate City is family. It is time for me to do a new thing musically. Generally, I have had a no-press policy on this issue. The reason is that I don’t want my words to be twisted. I am careful who I answer.”

The rapper stressed that he is grateful to Chocolate City for all he achieved during his time with them.

“After a while, it is time to do a new thing and I am grateful for everything that was,” the songwriter added. “I think right now, it is time for incredible music and for MI to move.”

