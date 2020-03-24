My mother-in-law encouraged my wife to abandon her matrimonial home ―Man tells court

Kindly Share This Story:

An engineer, Ibrahim Kareem, yesterday, prayed a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, to dissolve his three-year-old marriage, alleging that his mother-in-law encouraged his estranged wife, Tolulope to abandon the marriage.

Kareem told the court that his mother-in-law and his wife also planned to harm him.

”I made the mistake of not properly studying my wife and her mother very well before going ahead to marry from the family.

”As soon as I got married to Tolulope, I realised that she was still hanging around different men. When I called her mother’s attention to it, she kept defending her.

“I also discovered that Tolulope left my house, with her mother’s help.

”Her mother also led officers from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to harass me.

”Tolulope’s mother is a bad influence on her,” Ibrahim said.

Responding, Tolulope, prayed the court to grant her estranged husband’s request for divorce.

She prayed the court to grant her custody of the only child.

Tolulope, a school teacher, said:”my husband usually brings his mistresses to our matrimonial home.

“When I caught him with one of the mistresses, he beat me up,” she said.

In her defence, Tolulope’s mother, Mrs Esther Olabode, denied ever threatening her son in-law.

She, however, informed the court that Ibrahim and his relatives are ingrates because she treated him like her own younger brother and would not have done anything to harm him.

Delivering judgment, President of the court, Chief Ademola Odunade, held that there was no need to allow Kareem and Tolulope to continue to live together.

Odunade consequently dissolved the union and awarded custody of the only child to Tolulope.

He ordered Kareem to pay N5,000 monthly as feeding allowance for the baby.

