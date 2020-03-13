My mission was to meet President, says Buhari’s alleged attacker

Kindly Share This Story:

Emmanuel Elebeke – Abuja

The young man who allegedly staged a lone attack on President Muhammadu Buhari in Argungu, Kebbi State, on Thursday has finally revealed his mission during the encounter.

The young man, who identified himself as Mohammed Jamil Gundari, said his mission was to meet with the President and commend him for the good work he has been rendering to the nation over the years contrary to the widespread speculation that he came to attack the President at the Fishing and Cultural Festival.

Gundari, a graduate of Public Administration from Uthman Danfodio University, Sokoto and married, said he was neither insane nor a tout to have conceived the idea of attacking the President.

He expressed regret that his mission was misinterpreted by the media due to his approach which led to a breach of security protocol.

The man dismissed the allegation that he was shot by the President’s security details shortly after he was whisked away, saying he was rather taken to his house for a search where it was discovered that he is a responsible man.

He said: “Yesterday was a different day to me because as a graduate of public administration, who graduated with second class lower, just three points away from first class. It took a lot of risks to get the attention of Mr. President, despite the fact that there was strong security architecture within the venue. But I am sorry for the disturbances I caused.

‘‘It was an emotional moment for me to see the person, who I believe has the most integrity, honest, incorruptible and right reason to serve this country. Everybody in Nigeria and across the world has not questioned the consistency, integrity, honesty and the righteous position of Mr. President on either national issue or even his personal life.

‘‘He has worked as a military administrator, as a minister under a military government, he has worked as director of NNPC, as a military ruler and lately under late Sani Abacha as PTDF Executive Director. By all accounts, no single kobo has been messed up under Mr. President.

‘‘Now, from 2015-2020 to date, no one has ever questioned whether the resources of this country were ever squandered by Mr. President. This is the reason that I carried my heart to Mr. President. Even if I had died yesterday, I have achieved my most ambition to one day meet with Mr. President.”

Vanguard

