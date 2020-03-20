Vanguard Logo

My husband beats me, defecates in my pots when drunk ―Woman tells court

A housewife, Mary Okunade, on Friday prayed an Ado-Ekiti Customary Court for the dissolution of her 25-year-old marriage to Tokunbo, on grounds that he was a drunk and also a wife beater.

The mother of three told the court that her husband has destroyed the house windows and doors.

”I have not known peace in the past 25 years of marriage. My husband is a drunkard and a night crawler.

”He defecates in my pots whenever he comes home late after binging on alcohol.  He also sold four bundles of iron sheets out of the six bundles I bought,” she alleged.

She alleged that her husband has refused to support her or provide for his three children, aged 24, 19 and 14.

Delivering her ruling, the President of the Court, Mrs Olayinka Akomolede, held that since Tokunbo repeatedly shunned notices to appear in court, the marriage has been dissolved.

Akomolede consequently ordered that the 14-year-old girl should remain with the petitioner, while the other two could decide on where to stay.

She also ordered that Tokumbo to N6,000 monthly feeding allowance to the petitioner.

”He should also return the four bundles of iron sheet he took from the petitioner. The respondent is granted access to his daughter,” she ordered.

[NAN]

