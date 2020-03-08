‘My father, Prince Okojie, is a disgrace to King Ogbidi Dynasty of Uromi’, Daughter writes open letter to father

Kindly Share This Story:

Amb Princess Asha Okojie until now has ‘remained silent about the fifty years fight between her father and mother’, she has however decided to write an open letter to her father to on international women’s day saying perhaps her father would respect the rights of her mother as a woman.

“I was born into a polygamous family, my mother was married off at the age of thirteen and circumcised by my father’s first wife, and the third of four wives, at first my childhood seemed normal because we all grew up with our moms in different homes all that changed when I and my siblings were abandoned by my father, I never knew him due to favouritism amongst his wives. Looking back my dad never loved us, he only used my mother’s who is much younger and hard working to enrich himself and made a 360 turn around his after mismanaging my mother’s business and selling her properties to take care of his flamboyant lifestyle, It got financially bad for my mother that we would eat meat like liver (boiled Coagulated cow blood) fried onions and red oil with cocoyam.”

“At times I would go fruit hunting in the neighbourhood, while my dad was living a lavish lifestyle and a mover and shaker in the society. He would treat us like he didn’t know who we were when my siblings and I would walk down for miles to beg him for feeding money at his office in my stepmother’s house. I remember he would drive us away and say hurtful words to us, like go to your mother “I am not your father” for a nine years old those words would cut deep instead-but made me stronger and determined, my only regret was trying to earn the love of my father who was never there not even on my birthdays. What he denied us he gave to others. I never understood why he hated us so much to the point he never supported my sister political aspiration, with all that we did for him financially”.

“When he abandoned us and did want us to amounting anything, through the ups and downs my mom stood by us and never left us instead she stayed with us and lived for us. His efforts to frustrate my mother has failed, would the late Chief Tony Aneni, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion or my uncle Kate Chief Toney Enahoro do the things he’s done to their children or wives? Never because they are men who put their family first. Look, I have forgiven my father for the pain and hardship he took us through and was there for him when he almost went bankrupt even after all that he did to our mother but all he has sowed in this family is division and hate, even after he single Handley sold the houses my mom had built for us while she was a major distributor with Guinness and a petty trader. We still called him father.”

“My dad’s ego and pride will never let him say sorry to his own children and let the healing process begin. He was never there for us, now he calls us his children, God was our father, he opened the way for us when there was no way and gave us the grace to be here today. Although I have forgiven my father for all that he has put us through, I won’t let him continue to harass and intimidate my mom who has gone through so much in the hands of my father.”

“My mom is a victim of child marriage and FGM, a grieving mother who has never been able to come to grieve over the death of my older brother and sisters. As a UN ambassador, fighting for the rights of women and children, they say charity behind at home, and it is a shame that my own father who is 98 years old has used his position and influence in the society to continue to oppress my mother, violating her human rights. How do you take a woman who had eight children for you to court over the only house she has left in an attempt to render her homeless because you were able to manipulated and change the title of the house in your name when you know fully that my mother built the house for her first son because of the polygamous home she was married into”.

“I believe it’s time that women fight for their rights in this country, this situation may be a different situation but happens all the time, in this country where women do not have the rights to their properties after a failed marriage or when their husband passes away they are pushed out of their family home or their properties are taking from there. Everyday women right are violated in this country, our mothers have been the workforce of this country, in the villages they till the ground from morning till dawn and at the end of the day, they are treated badly by their husbands or family members, It’s a shame that the law does not protect women abused or protect their rights in a country that is supposed to be the giant of Africa”.

“No child should go through what I went through growing up and no mother should suffer in the hands of her husband to the extent where he believes he is entitled to everything she owns not her and she is worthless or useless after childbearing age. I want to use this opportunity to write you this open letter, father, I write you one when I was ten and am writing you another letter since all efforts for you to listen had failed, “Father your actions and deeds is a disgrace to King Ogbidi lineage and dynasty, your destructive path and mean-spiritedness is against the principle of the bible, you pick up to church every day for the past forty years plus, repent father and put the devil to shame, open your eyes for God has given you long life to make amends, as I told you who would when I was only ten after you abandoned us. If no one can stop you, God will because you have chosen to sell your soul to the devil.”

