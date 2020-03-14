My dethronement letter was badly written, it’s unprofessional – Sanusi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Having received the dethronement letter sent to him by the Kano state government, and having complied with the dictates, former Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, Saturday spoke ill of the letter, saying that the letter was badly written and can be challenged in court.

Sanusi who spoke in a video obtained by TheCable, averred that “I have done what I could in six years, I’m moving on. I don’t want to go back. The truth is, if I had wanted to go back, the dethronement letter was so badly written, it was not done professionally. The easiest thing is just to go to court.

Listing what made the letter unprofessional, Sanusi said;

“It’s simple, fair hearing, ‘did you query him? Did you ask him to defend himself? Did you even call him to ask him any question?’ That’s all but I think we should go on to a new phase in life.”

Recall that the former Central bank governor, was dethroned on Monday over alleged insubordination.

He was reportedly banished to Nasarawa state. The governor of Kaduna state Nasir El-Rufai, few days ago appointed him into KADIPA board.

